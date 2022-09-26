Brentford’s Ivan Toney was called up to the England squad for the first time in his career after scoring five goals in his opening seven Premier League appearances this season, including a hat-trick against Leeds United.

Newcastle defender and England squad regular Trippier felt Toney’s inclusion in the squad was ‘fully-deserved’.

“You see not how he’s started the season but how he’s played throughout his career and the hat-trick that he scored the other day, you’ve got to give him a lot of credit because it was an unbelievable hat-trick,” Trippier said via Football Daily.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United prepares to take a corner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“He fully-deserved the call-up and I’m excited to be training with him.”

Toney spent three years on the books at Newcastle though the majority of his time was spent on loan at various EFL clubs as he was limited to just four first-team appearances.

But since making his Premier League debut with Brentford, Toney has scored 17 goals in 40 top-flight outings.

As a result, he has attracted plenty of transfer interest from various clubs, including his former employers.

Newcastle were understood to have enquired about Toney in the summer but were put off by Brentford’s £40million asking price. Given his start to the season and subsequent England call-up, that figure could well rise come January.

Toney was left out of the England matchday squad as they were beaten 1-0 by Italy in Milan on Friday night. Trippier was an unused substitute in the match and both players will be hopeful of being involved in the game against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night with England’s Nations League fate already sealed.

“It’s always an honour of course, going back to my debut against France, I’ve always enjoyed going whether I play or not,” Trippier admitted.

“Everyone knows how much I give to the team and it’s good to meet up with them for two massive games.