Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier is in Dubai as he works on his recovery from a calf injury.

Trippier has been sidelined for almost two months with a calf injury picked up during the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 33-year-old has missed Newcastle’s last eight matches in all competitions and is likely to remain sidelined for Saturday’s trip to his former club Burnley (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But the England international is likely to be back in contention for The Magpies’ final home match of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion the following weekend.

Trippier has been at the NAS Sports Complex in Dubai which has regularly been used by Newcastle players for warm-weather training and injury recovery.

And he took to Instagram to post a series of images of himself in training along with the caption: “So happy to be back on the grass training. Looking to be back really soon.”

Trippier also expanded on his injury in his column in Saturday’s matchday programme.

“I’ve had a calf issue and at this stage of the season, and with the amount of games I’ve played, we need to take extra precautions,” he wrote.

“It’s so important that there are no setbacks - I don’t want to come back and then re-injure myself, so I’m just ticking every box.”

After Brighton, Newcastle end the season with away matches against Manchester United and Brentford respectively as they look to secure European qualification. The Magpies currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, a point behind Man United in sixth.