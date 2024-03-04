Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier was at Ramside Hall on Sunday night to be presented with the Football Writers Association's North East Footballer of the Year Award for 2023.

Trippier beat off competition from Sunderland's Jack Clarke and Newcastle team-mate Joelinton, who finished second and third respectively in a poll of North East football journalists.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England right-back is the 22nd Newcastle player to win the award and the third in a row after Bruno Guimaraes in 2022 and Allan Saint-Maximin in 2021. Trippier joined Newcastle in January 2022 from Atletico Madrid in the midst of a relegation battle and made an instant impact at the club with two goals in his first four Premier League appearances before suffering an injury.

Trippier's performances for Newcastle during the 2022-23 season helped The Magpies finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League. The right-back was also named in the Premier League team of the year for his performances.

While this season has been up and down for both Trippier and Newcastle, the defender has still managed to contribute a Premier League-high 10 assists already this season.

Upon Trippier being presented with the award, a video message from Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "What a fantastic choice you've made picking Kieran to be your player of the season. Kieran last year was absolutely outstanding in every phase of the play, whether that be creating goals or helping us not concede.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not only that, he also led the team incredibly well during different moments and was always an inspiration off [the pitch] to help be a role model and guide our younger players as they help progress their careers.

"Many congratulations to you Kieran, fully deserved in my opinion."

Trippier said: "When I first arrived it was a team in a difficult position and it was just about believing. I said when I first went to Newcastle that I would try and use my experience and try to be a leader on and off the pitch.

"I'm delighted with the progress that we've made. If I'm being honest, I think we've gone a lot faster than I expected reaching the Champions League and Carabao Cup final [last season]. It's been unbelievable and the manager deserves massive credit for that."