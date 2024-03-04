Kieran Trippier issues 'positive' Newcastle United injury update ahead of Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Trippier insists he's feeling 'positive' despite being forced off for Newcastle United during Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park with a calf issue.

The Magpies picked up their first home win and first Premier League clean sheet of 2024 with goals from Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento. Livramento replaced Trippier in the second half following his injury.

The England right-back has had a scan on his calf and is set to receive the results when Newcastle return to training on Monday.

Reflecting on his injury, Trippier said: "I just felt something in my calf and I don't want to take any risks or anything.

"I had a good chat with the manager but I won't know anything until [Monday]. My calf is feeling good but you know scan results can say anything, but most importantly I'm feeling positive."

Trippier received the FWA North East Footballer of the Year Award for 2023 on Sunday night, where he shed light on his injury situation. The 33-year-old right-back has been a crucial player for The Magpies this season with a Premier League-high 10 assists so far this campaign.

But while he awaits for the scan results, Trippier could not confirm whether he would be involved for Newcastle's upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, March 11 (8pm kick-off).