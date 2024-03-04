Joe Willock sends classy three-word message to Newcastle United team-mate after what he did v Wolves
Alexander Isak scored his 15th goal of the season for Newcastle United as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.
Isak opened the scoring with a close-range header from Bruno Guimaraes' deflected effort. Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento also got on the scoresheet as Newcastle picked up their first home win of 2024.
The match also marked Joe Willock's return to the starting line-up in the Premier League for the first time since November. The 24-year-old midfielder was quick to go over and celebrate with Isak after the Swede broke the deadlock in front of the Gallowgate End.
After the match, Isak posted an image of himself celebrating the goal with Willock on Instagram along with the caption: "3 points, clean sheet and amazing support! 🤩"
Willock replied to the post, stating: "You're a baller."
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about the relationship between Willock and Isak following the big win at St James' Park.
"They are friends off the pitch," said the United boss. "They have a good relationship on it and a good relationship off it.
"Sometimes you can have the opposite with a good relationship on it but not off it but they seem to have both which is obviously what you want."
Both Willock and Isak have recently returned from spells out injured. Isak missed three games with a groin issue before returning at Arsenal while Willock was sidelined for over three months with an Achilles problem.
Newcastle will be hoping both players will stay fit and firing heading into the final 11 matches of the league season.