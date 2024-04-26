Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United aren’t expecting any further injury boosts heading into Saturday’s Premier League match against Sheffield United at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

Callum Wilson returned for The Magpies after two months out with a pectoral injury for the 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Wednesday and is set to be involved once again. Tino Livramento remained an unused substitute for the match after feeling the effects of an ankle injury picked up last month.

“[Wilson] came through fine which is a big positive from the game,” Howe said. “He looked good, had a couple of dangerous moments and linked up well with the players around him. I haven't seen him today but he was in good form [Thursday].

“[Livramento] came on against Tottenham and had a slight reaction in his ankle. It was enough to restrict his training for Crystal Palace.

“We're having to look after him but a few days makes a big difference. We'll see how he is after training today and we’ll make a decision.”

Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Nick Pope or Miguel Almiron aren’t expected to return this weekend but are set to be back in action before the end of the campaign.

“They’re getting closer but they’re not close enough for this match,” Howe added. “They’re all in different positions so it’s difficult to bracket them as one.

“Nick is beginning to start his early training sessions with us. He has started to be with outfield players in shooting drills.

“Joelinton has seen a specialist and is working on his own programme. Miggy is there or thereabouts and could be back next week.” Howe went on to confirm another potential season-ending injury blow with Matt Targett unlikely to play again this season due to an Achilles problem. The left-back hasn’t featured for Newcastle since picking up an initial hamstring injury in early November.

“Probably not I’d say at this moment in time,” Howe told The Gazette when asked if Targett would play again this season. “If we rushed him back and really hit the accelerator then he could maybe be back for the last game. But with that in mind it would probably be better to have a full summer to recover.”