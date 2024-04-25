Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tottenham Hotspur are set to beat Newcastle United to the signature of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to reports.

Newcastle have been linked with Gallagher for several transfer windows and manager Eddie Howe is believed to be a huge admirer of the 24-year-old who has represented the Three Lions on 12 occasions.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The midfield area has at times been a weak point for the Magpies this term, and they have had to contend with various injuries across the season to the likes of Joelinton, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley. Marquee signing Sandro Tonali has only played eight league games this term and has been suspended for most of his debut season due to breaches of betting rules from his time at AC Milan.

Fellow midfielder Sean Longstaff revealed earlier this month that the situation has led to him playing many games in great pain due to the effects of a broken foot that he sustained last April. The only ever-present in Newcastle’s midfield has been Bruno Guimaraes and even he has been linked with various top European clubs this season.

A move for Gallagher would make sense from a Newcastle perspective and the Chelsea skipper would be able to add leadership and versatility to the midfield. Former Magpie, Lee Bowyer described him as an ‘all-round midfielder’ during a loan spell at Charlton, while former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira compared Gallagher to Ray Parlour and Frank Lampard.

Gallagher will have just 12 months left on his Chelsea contract in June and is no closer to renewing his deal following a recent halt in talks.

However, Football Insider has revealed that is is Tottenham rather then Newcastle that are the favourites to sign the midfielder, adding that Spurs are in a much more healthier position in terms of Financial Fair Play in comparison to the Magpies.

Gallagher came through the ranks at Chelsea and has made 88 senior appearances for the club in all competitions. He has also enjoyed successful loan spells at Crystal Palace, West Brom, Charlton Athletic and Swansea City.