Eddie Howe has responded to the transfer speculation linking Kieran Trippier with a move away from Newcastle United.

Although the winter transfer window is shut for Newcastle, Trippier has attracted interest from Turkish club Galatasaray. The Turkish transfer window remains open until next Tuesday, leaving The Magpies vulnerable to losing players without being able to replace them.

Galatasaray have made an enquiry for Trippier, who remains under contract at Newcastle until June 2026.

The defender is facing an uncertain future at the club having been regularly linked with a move away since the failed £13million bid from Bayern Munich last January. The 34-year-old returned to the Newcastle starting line-up against Arsenal on Wednesday night and put in a vital performance to help the side reach the Carabao Cup final for the second time in three seasons.

Having previously been firm in wanting to keep his squad together and not entertaining any transfer bids for his first-team players outside of Newcastle’s own transfer window, Howe was clear in his intent to keep Trippier at St James’ Park.

“No part of us wanted to lose Kieran,” said the Newcastle head coach. “He’s had a difficult season and not so much on the pitch. He’s had a couple of fitness issues that just halted his progress.

“He then came back into the team and had a really good couple of performances around Christmas time and showed his qualities again having not played a lot of football. To then play and perform in high-level games is a real skill and is not easy to do.

“He has been able to do that consistently for us. He then came in against Arsenal and I thought he was magnificent.

“Tino Livramento has had a really good season and obviously Emil Krafth can play at right back, so there is real competition for places. We love the players we have.

“But Kieran is unique, there is no one who can do what he can do - set-play delivery, passing ability and his overall leadership in unique. He is someone we definitely see hopefully staying and having a big impact in the second half of the season.”

Playing regularly for Newcastle United again

Since being linked to Bayern Munich at the start of 2024, Trippier has started just 15 games in all competitions. The right-back had previously been a guaranteed starter under Howe but has since dropped to a rotation option to Tino Livramento after picking up a calf injury last season.

“If you asked any player they would want to play regularly,” Howe said. “I have the difficult decision of picking teams every week. I will always try to do that on merit, from what I see in training and games, physically and mentally.

“The issue with Tripps is that he’s picked up a couple of niggly little injuries, a couple of hamstring problems. Once you get those injuries, you then have to get back in the routine of getting your fitness back to the level it needs to be to start games.

“But physically now, for six weeks, Kieran has looked really good. That will be key to how he plays in the second half of the season.”