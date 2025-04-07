Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kieran Trippier has broken his silence on his ‘classy gesture’ with Bruno Guimaraes at Wembley Stadium.

Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium last month. On-field captain Bruno Guimaraes and vice-captain Trippier lifted the trophy at Wembley, but before doing so, paused and appeared to invite club captain Jamaal Lascelles over to lift the trophy with them.

Lascelles hasn’t played for Newcastle in over a year due to an ACL injury and is out of contract in the summer and set to leave as things stand. But the Carabao Cup success has given the defender some time in the spotlight this season as he lifted the Carabao Cup trophy as captain.

While hailed as a ‘classy gesture’ from Trippier and Guimaraes, the former England international admitted he doesn’t see things that way.

Kieran Trippier refutes classy Newcastle United Carabao Cup gesture

Speaking in his leadership group programme column, Trippier spoke of his pride at being able to lift the trophy alongside Lascelles at Wembley and then again on the Town Moor.

“I'd lost several cup finals over the course of my career so that made winning this one even sweeter, and it meant so much to lift the cup with Bruno and Jamaal,” he said. “That the three of us did it together summed up this group and the ethos this manager has instilled in us. Jam was our captain when this club was in a very different place.

“People may think it was a gesture from myself and Bruno to get Jam up to lift the trophy with us, but I see it differently, for me, it was an honour that Jam let me lift the trophy with him.”

Lascelles has been Newcastle captain since the 2016-17 Championship-winning season. Rafa Benitez made Lascelles captain at just 22 years of age after the leadership qualities he demonstrated during the 2015-16 relegation season in which he stood up and spoke out against some of the club’s more experienced players for not pulling their weight.

Now Lascelles has become the first Newcastle captain, alongside Guimaraes, to lift a major trophy in 56 years and first to do so at Wembley in 70 years. He also captained Newcastle in their first Champions League match at St James’ Park in 20 years with a 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain last season.

The last few days have been amazing for Newcastle United. Beating Liverpool at Wembley 17 days ago was a real moment for the club because it hadn't won a cup in so many years.

Kieran Trippier praises progress at NUFC as Champions League return eyed

Trippier was the first player to sign for Newcastle under Eddie Howe and the new ownership in January 2022. He has since gone on to play a key role in the club’s transformation on the pitch while also playing an important role off it.

“When I signed for Newcastle, it was just about staying in the Premier League, but I said at the time that I wanted to achieve big things here,” Trippier said. “To be honest, I didn't expect them to come quite so quickly and for the club to accelerate as quickly as it has.

“But we've earned the right to play in the Champions League and in two cup finals because of the way we've played, the players we've brought in and the way the manager has worked.

“As big an achievement as winning the cup is, we have to park it now and pick up as many points as we can to get into the top four. We must be relentless. There's no time to rest on our laurels. Lifting that trophy was fantastic, but we need a big final push in the league.”

Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles facing uncertain future at Newcastle United

With Lascelles currently injured and out of contract at the end of the season, there is uncertainty over his future at the club. Newcastle are looking to strengthen defensively in the summer and have recently tied Fabian Schar down to a new deal.

Trippier’s contract runs until June 2026 but he has been linked with a move away from Newcastle in recent seasons. This season he has played a slightly lesser role on the field with Tino Livramento often favoured as the starting right-back.

But a season-ending injury to Lewis Hall has seen Livramento swap sides and Trippier return for a run of games in the starting line-up. Provided he keeps his fitness, Trippier is expected to remain in the side for the rest of the season before his future is addressed in the summer.