Kieran Trippier put in another solid performance to help Newcastle United beat Manchester United 4-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Trippier is currently enjoying his longest run of starts at Newcastle all season with the team now winning each of their last four league games as well as the Carabao Cup final over the past month.

Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and a Harvey Barnes brace saw Newcastle claim a convincing win over Manchester United to move up to fourth in the table. A result against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night would see The Magpies move above Nottingham Forest and into third with just six games remaining.

But with the Manchester United match marking the start of three games in six days for Newcastle, it’s important that the fitness of key players is managed.

Kieran Trippier withdrawn against Manchester United

After taking a couple of knocks during the match and going down in pain at one stage, Trippier was withdrawn in the closing stages of the match, with Emil Krafth coming on in his place.

Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall confirmed Trippier’s susbstitution was to protect him rather than specifically injury related.

“He's a fantastic player, leader, character,” Tindall said on Trippier. “You know he came off, he's fine. We just protected him a little bit at that stage of the game.

“We are little busy coming up. When you get into the last ten minutes, you get that luxury to be able to take a few players off and save their legs.”

Busy schedule for Newcastle United

The win over Manchester United marks the first of three games in six days for Newcastle with Crystal Palace next up at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening (7:30pm kick-off). A result for Newcastle would see them move above Nottingham Forest and into third in the Premier League table with six games left to play.

After that they travel to Champions League qualification rivals Aston Villa, who currently sit just two points behind Newcastle in the Premier League table. A win against Palace would move Newcastle five points clear inside the Champions League places heading into the match at Villa Park on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United injuries

While Trippier is set to be available for the upcoming games, Newcastle will be without Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles due to injury. Joe Willock is recovering from a concussion and will be assessed ahead of Crystal Palace after missing Leicester and Manchester United.

The Magpies welcomed back Anthony Gordon from injury on Sunday for his first appearance for the club in six weeks.

Eddie Howe update

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe missed Sunday’s match against Manchester United due to illness. The Magpies boss was taken to hospital on Friday evening with a further update expected ahead of Wednesday’s match against Palace.

Following the win over Manchester United, Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall said: “Not sure [if Howe will be back for Crystal Palace] as yet.

“We've not spoken on the phone for a few days now. Obviously, I was delighted to receive the message after the game. I was able to watch the game.

“Hopefully, the result of the performance will put a smile on his face. He'll be able to experience it. The sooner the manager is back, the better for everybody.”