The three Newcastle United youngsters that could step-up amid growing injury crisis

Newcastle United injury news: The Magpies’ growing concerns could hand one or two of their young players a chance to impress.

Newcastle United face Chelsea next-up in the Premier League before clashes against PSG and Manchester United to begin a very hectic few weeks of games. Injuries mean the current first-team squad is stretched and with the January transfer window still a few weeks away, the club will need to look internally for options to help bolster their ranks.

Here, we take a look at three young players that could have a role to play in the Newcastle United first-team in the next few weeks as the Magpies aim to cope with their growing injury list:

Lewis Miley

Miley impressed greatly during pre-season and has been in and around the first-team ever since. Whilst he has only made three appearances so far this season, there will be more opportunities for him as the campaign progresses and he gets used to the demands of senior football.

The pressure is off Miley this season, however, his displays so far have shown that he can be an effective player in the middle of the park and will be someone that is needed to play a role in the first-team. With players like Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and Joe Willock to play alongside and learn from, Miley has the perfect opportunity to develop into a genuine first-team candidate.

His calmness and composure on the ball have recently been praised by Howe and whilst there are a lot of hopes surrounding his future, the motto from the club will be to ensure they are slow and steady with introducing him to senior football. He may not be starting games too regularly this season, but Miley is a fantastic option to have on the bench and any minutes he can get on the field will go a great way in aiding his development.

Lewis Miley made his first Newcastle United start against Bournemouth last weekend.

Jordan Hackett

Hackett is reportedly admired by Howe and his coaching staff and the former Tottenham Hotspur man could be set for a maiden senior appearance. Options at left-back are limited without having to play players out of position and with Lewis Hall ineligible to face Chelsea either next weekend or in the Carabao Cup quarter-final next month, there could be an opening for Hackett to be involved in the first-team setup.

Remi Savage is also a possible option for the Magpies, but at 19, Hackett is younger than Savage and is someone they may feel has a brighter future in the game.

Ben Parkinson

Parkinson made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Bournemouth last weekend - and that may not be the last we see of the young striker. With Callum Wilson expected to be sidelined for a few weeks and Alexander Isak only just coming back to fitness after his injury, there may be a role for Parkinson to play in the next few weeks.