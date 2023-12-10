Newcastle United suspensions: Kieran Trippier and Sean Longstaff are in danger of being handed a ban in the Premier League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has to avoid a booking in each of the next four Premier League games in order to escape a one-match ban.

Trippier has avoided a yellow card in Newcastle's recent matches against Manchester United and Everton after picking up his fourth booking of the Premier League season in Newcastle's 4-1 win over Chelsea last month. The 33-year-old will need to avoid a yellow in the upcoming matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest or else he will face a one-match ban.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier hasn't missed a Premier League match for Newcastle since his metatarsal injury during the 2021-22 season and is set to start once again against his former club on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Any player booked five times in the opening 19 matches of a club's season in the Premier League is handed a one-match suspension. In addition to Trippier, Sean Longstaff is just one yellow card away from a suspension if picked up before the New Year's Day match at Liverpool.

Longstaff's fourth booking controversially came about for dissent following a cynical challenge from Kai Havertz in the 1-0 win over Arsenal before the November international break. The midfielder has subsequently missed Newcastle's last four matches due to injury and is a doubt for the trip to Spurs.

Sean Longstaff has picked up four yellow cards this season.

Along with injuries, suspensions have also hit Newcastle this season with Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes both handed one-match bans after accumulating five bookings in the Premier League. As it stands, Gordon has six yellow cards and Guimaraes still has five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any player who picks up 10 bookings before their side's 33rd Premier League match will be handed a two-match suspension. And any player who picks up 15 bookings throughout the season will get a three-match ban. No player has ever received more than 14 bookings in a single Premier League season.

Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, when it comes to potential yellow card suspensions, Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton are just two bookings before New Year's Day away from a one-match ban. Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Tonali have two bookings though only Joelinton and Schar are currently available for selection.