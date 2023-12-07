Newcastle United suspensions: Kieran Trippier and Sean Longstaff are likely to be handed a one-match ban in the Premier League

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier continues to walk a disciplinary tightrope heading into Thursday's trip to face Everton at Goodison Park (7:30pm kick-off).

Trippier hasn't missed a Premier League match for Newcastle since his metatarsal injury during the 2021-22 season and is set to start once again at Everton. But the 33-year-old remains just one booking away from suspension in the Premier League.

Trippier picked up his fourth league booking in Newcastle's 4-1 win over Chelsea last month and managed to avoid a caution last time out against Manchester United in the Premier League. Now he has to avoid another yellow card up until the trip to Liverpool on January 1, 2024 to escape a ban.

Any player booked five times in the opening 19 matches of a club's season in the Premier League is handed a one-match suspension. In addition to Trippier, Sean Longstaff is just one yellow card away from a suspension.

Longstaff's fourth booking controversially came about for dissent following a cynical challenge from Kai Havertz in the 1-0 win over Arsenal before the November international break. The midfielder has subsequently missed Newcastle's last three matches due to injury and is a serious doubt for the trip to Everton as he is yet to return to full training.

Sean Longstaff is close to a return from an ankle injury.

Along with injuries, suspensions have also hit Newcastle this season with Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes both handed one-match bans after accumulating five bookings in the Premier League. As it stands, Gordon has six yellow cards and Guimaraes still has five.

Any player who picks up 10 bookings before their side's 33rd Premier League match will be handed a two-match suspension. And any player who picks up 15 bookings over the course of the season will get a three-match ban. No player has ever received more than 14 bookings in a single Premier League season.

Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, when it comes to potential yellow card suspensions, Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton are just two bookings before New Year's Day away from a one-match ban. Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Tonali have two bookings though only Joelinton and Schar are currently available.