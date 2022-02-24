Kieran Trippier offers revealing Newcastle United insight into club's new direction under Eddie Howe

Trippier joined the relegation-threatened club last month from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £12million plus add-ons.

And the right-back’s arrival has coincided with an upturn in fortunes for the club, which is unbeaten in six games ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture away to Brentford.

The 31-year-old previously played for Howe at Burnley earlier in his career, and he believes the team is “fitter and (more) organised” under the 44-year-old, who took over in November and implemented a more intense training regime.

“I’ve worked with the manager before, so I know what he expects,” said the England international.

“Training’s been tough. As you’ve seen, since I’ve arrived, the team’s so much fitter, stronger, (more) organised. That comes from the manager, so he deserves huge credit. It’s been a good journey since I arrived, and long may that continue.”

Trippier’s relationship with Howe was key in his decision to join the club.

“I have huge respect for him for having the trust in me in the first place, taking me from Man City 10 years ago,” said Trippier.

“He’s had the trust in me again, and all I can do is repay him with my performances, the way I act around the training ground, the way I try and help the players around me.”

Asked if Howe had changed since their time at Turf Moor, Trippier said: “He’s the type of manager who wants to be on the front foot, he wants to play attractive football. I feel like now he’s now slowly showing that at Newcastle, obviously, with the past results.

"He’s doing a great job. All the lads are loving training. They love the manager, and that’s important. It’s been a great feeling, and there’s a real buzz around the city as well.

"The stadium, with the fans, has been electric, something I’ve probably not experienced in my career. I’ve played in some good stadiums, but Newcastle, for sure, is up there.”

Newcastle climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone during a three-match winning run.

And Trippier told 5 Live Sport: “We need to build on that. We need to keep pushing. We’ve spoken about that in the dressing room. We know how difficult the Premier League is. We know how intense it is, but we believe in ourselves as a team.”

The short-term goal of the club, taken over late last year by an ambitious new ownership group, is Premier League survival.

Beyond that, the aim is to challenge for European football – and trophies.

“Since the new owners have come in, you’ve seen the direction they want to go in,” said Trippier. “The manager was a big influence on me wanting to come here – and the project as well.

"Newcastle’s a huge club. You see the buzz around the city. You see the project, you see the direction they want to go in. I want to help as much as I can. If I can help Newcastle build to reach where they want to go, I’ll be absolutely delighted.”

