Newcastle United face Nottingham Forest this weekend with Eddie Howe having a number of big decisions to make.

Newcastle United head into Sunday’s match against Nottingham Forest on the back of a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City at the weekend. That result was Newcastle’s third defeat in their last four league outings - and one that leaves them with ground to make up in the race for Champions League qualification.

Forest, meanwhile, were beaten by Fulham and head to the north east aiming to avoid a third defeat of the season against Eddie Howe’s side. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Martin Dubravka

Dubravka has Nick Pope breathing down his neck for a starting spot and with four shipped last weekend, he will be keen to keep a much needed shutout on Sunday.

Tino Livramento

Kieran Trippier was reinstated to the starting XI last weekend, but lasted just 45 minutes before being withdrawn at half-time. Livramento may be given another chance to start and will need to be on top form against some tricky Forest attacking players.

Fabian Schar

Schar has not been able to hit top form in recent weeks and will have a task on his hands to keep Chris Wood quiet this weekend.

Dan Burn

With Sven Botman itching for a starting spot, Burn will want to ensure he puts in another solid display this weekend.

Lewis Hall

Hall struggled up against Savinho at the Etihad Stadium in one of his weakest displays of the campaign. He will have to be on top form this weekend.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes scored twice against Forest at the City Ground last season and could lead his side to a third victory over the Tricky Trees this campaign on Sunday.

Sandro Tonali

The Italian was one of the difference makers for Newcastle in the reverse fixture and will be someone they rely on to control the midfield battle this weekend.

Lewis Miley

With Joelinton injured, Miley could be handed his first Premier League start of the season on Sunday. He enjoyed a solid 45 minute run-out at the Etihad Stadium last weekend and may be given a chance to impress from the off.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy was very quiet last Saturday in a subdued attacking performance from the Magpies. His record in front of goal has been brilliant recently, though.

Alexander Isak

Isak sparked Newcastle’s comeback at the City Ground back in November but has now gone three home matches without netting in all competitions, five in a row at any stadium in all competitions (although one of those appearances was as a very late substitute at St Andrew’s).

Anthony Gordon

Forest are a very organised defensive outfit and someone like Gordon may be tasked with unlocking the door if United find it difficult to break them down.