Newcastle United flop completes permanent deadline day move after years in transfer limbo

Former Newcastle United loanee Kenedy has finally left Chelsea to secure a permanent move to Spanish side Real Valladolid.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:26 pm

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the La Liga club after failing to secure a spot in Chelsea’s first team over a seven year period.

Kenedy’s time at Stamford Bridge was interrupted by six loan spells, including two at Newcastle during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Kenedy of Chelsea celebrates scoring their second goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Reading and Chelsea at Madejski Stadium on July 28, 2019 in Reading, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

In the final match of the 2021-22 season, Kenedy was named as a surprise starter for Chelsea against Watford. It was the Brazilian’s first appearance since a late substitute outing for Newcastle in a 4-0 final day win at Fulham back in May 2019.

The Brazilian spent a season and a half on loan from Chelsea at Newcastle under Rafa Benitez. Despite impressing during his initial half-season spell, he couldn’t carry that momentum into the new season as he scored just once in 25 outings.

Kenedy’s overall record at Newcastle stands at three goals in 41 appearances.

