The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the La Liga club after failing to secure a spot in Chelsea’s first team over a seven year period.

Kenedy’s time at Stamford Bridge was interrupted by six loan spells, including two at Newcastle during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Kenedy of Chelsea celebrates scoring their second goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Reading and Chelsea at Madejski Stadium on July 28, 2019 in Reading, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

In the final match of the 2021-22 season, Kenedy was named as a surprise starter for Chelsea against Watford. It was the Brazilian’s first appearance since a late substitute outing for Newcastle in a 4-0 final day win at Fulham back in May 2019.

The Brazilian spent a season and a half on loan from Chelsea at Newcastle under Rafa Benitez. Despite impressing during his initial half-season spell, he couldn’t carry that momentum into the new season as he scored just once in 25 outings.