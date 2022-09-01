Newcastle United flop completes permanent deadline day move after years in transfer limbo
Former Newcastle United loanee Kenedy has finally left Chelsea to secure a permanent move to Spanish side Real Valladolid.
The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the La Liga club after failing to secure a spot in Chelsea’s first team over a seven year period.
Read More
Kenedy’s time at Stamford Bridge was interrupted by six loan spells, including two at Newcastle during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin
-
2
Kieran Trippier responds to Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle United 'time-wasting' jibe v Liverpool
-
3
Newcastle United confirm first deadline day done deal as midfielder signs two-year contract
-
4
Newcastle United set to confirm three deadline day loans involving Manchester United and La Liga side
-
5
Newcastle United £25m transfer falls through days after player is seen in black and white
In the final match of the 2021-22 season, Kenedy was named as a surprise starter for Chelsea against Watford. It was the Brazilian’s first appearance since a late substitute outing for Newcastle in a 4-0 final day win at Fulham back in May 2019.
The Brazilian spent a season and a half on loan from Chelsea at Newcastle under Rafa Benitez. Despite impressing during his initial half-season spell, he couldn’t carry that momentum into the new season as he scored just once in 25 outings.
Kenedy’s overall record at Newcastle stands at three goals in 41 appearances.