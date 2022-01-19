Kieran Trippier’s immediate influence on full display at Newcastle United
Kieran Trippier has made an instant impact at Newcastle United following his arrival earlier this month.
The 31-year-old England international arrived at Newcastle from La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid to become the club’s first signing since the Saudi led takeover of the club back in October.
On his Premier League debut for The Magpies against Watford last Saturday, Trippier shone despite a disappointing 1-1 draw.
And his influence on the team was apparent as he led the way in several key statistics during the match. Trippier made the most passes, interceptions and blocked shots of any Newcastle player during the match.
He also won possession back nine times in total during the match, more than any other player in the Premier League over the weekend.
His 95 touches were also 25 more than any other Newcastle player and almost three times that of fellow league debutant Chris Wood (33).
Eddie Howe’s side played through Trippier and utilised their strength out wide as he linked up with Ryan Fraser down the right flank. Between them, Fraser and Trippier contributed over half of the side’s total crosses during the Watford match.
Of course it is only one game but the early signs suggest Newcastle’s approach to have Trippier as their key creative outlet in their battle to avoid the drop.
The Magpies travel to Leeds United on Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to pick up their first away win of the season. Trippier is expected to start at right-back as Howe looks to make further additions before the weekend.