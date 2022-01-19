Kieran Trippier’s immediate influence on full display at Newcastle United

The 31-year-old England international arrived at Newcastle from La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid to become the club’s first signing since the Saudi led takeover of the club back in October.

On his Premier League debut for The Magpies against Watford last Saturday, Trippier shone despite a disappointing 1-1 draw.

And his influence on the team was apparent as he led the way in several key statistics during the match. Trippier made the most passes, interceptions and blocked shots of any Newcastle player during the match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United applauds fans after their sides draw during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St. James Park on January 15, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He also won possession back nine times in total during the match, more than any other player in the Premier League over the weekend.

His 95 touches were also 25 more than any other Newcastle player and almost three times that of fellow league debutant Chris Wood (33).

Eddie Howe’s side played through Trippier and utilised their strength out wide as he linked up with Ryan Fraser down the right flank. Between them, Fraser and Trippier contributed over half of the side’s total crosses during the Watford match.

Of course it is only one game but the early signs suggest Newcastle’s approach to have Trippier as their key creative outlet in their battle to avoid the drop.

The Magpies travel to Leeds United on Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to pick up their first away win of the season. Trippier is expected to start at right-back as Howe looks to make further additions before the weekend.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.