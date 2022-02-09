The England international scored his first goal for The Magpies since arriving from Atletico Madrid last month as he curled a 30-yard free-kick into the bottom right corner to secure a 3-1 win over The Toffees.

Winger Ryan Fraser also netted his first Premier League goal for Newcastle on Tuesday night and has been able to form a threatening partnership with Trippier in recent weeks.

United are unbeaten in the Premier League since Trippier’s arrivial, taking seven points out of a possible nine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Fraser doesn’t think the side’s up turn in form is just a coincidence.

“I've got to say Kieran, since he's come to the club, with me, everyone, he's been unbelievable,” he told NUFC TV. “Not just on the pitch – obviously his performances have been top, top, top, but off the pitch I can't praise him any higher.

“Small things, getting the lads’ morale up, making everyone play better. I've been playing with him for a short time, the two smallest players on the pitch, but I feel like I'm playing with a monster beside me. That's what he brings. He brings confidence and tries to make everyone better.

Newcastle player Kieran Trippier celebrates with team mates after scoring the third goal from a free kick during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“He's been brilliant since he came to the club and I'm not just saying that.”

Newcastle are currently sweating on the fitness of Trippier ahead of Sunday’s match against Aston Villa (2pm kick-off) after he was forced off with a calf issue in the closing stages against Everton.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Chris Wood after scoring their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.