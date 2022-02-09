Kieran Trippier's Newcastle United dressing room influence revealed following arrival from Atletico Madrid
Kieran Trippier grabbed the headlines with his performance on the pitch against Everton – but his conduct off the pitch is also having a real impact at Newcastle United.
The England international scored his first goal for The Magpies since arriving from Atletico Madrid last month as he curled a 30-yard free-kick into the bottom right corner to secure a 3-1 win over The Toffees.
Winger Ryan Fraser also netted his first Premier League goal for Newcastle on Tuesday night and has been able to form a threatening partnership with Trippier in recent weeks.
United are unbeaten in the Premier League since Trippier’s arrivial, taking seven points out of a possible nine.
And Fraser doesn’t think the side’s up turn in form is just a coincidence.
“I've got to say Kieran, since he's come to the club, with me, everyone, he's been unbelievable,” he told NUFC TV. “Not just on the pitch – obviously his performances have been top, top, top, but off the pitch I can't praise him any higher.
Read More
“Small things, getting the lads’ morale up, making everyone play better. I've been playing with him for a short time, the two smallest players on the pitch, but I feel like I'm playing with a monster beside me. That's what he brings. He brings confidence and tries to make everyone better.
“He's been brilliant since he came to the club and I'm not just saying that.”
Newcastle are currently sweating on the fitness of Trippier ahead of Sunday’s match against Aston Villa (2pm kick-off) after he was forced off with a calf issue in the closing stages against Everton.