St James’ Park has undergone several slight changes since Newcastle were taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in October 2021. Most of the changes have been cosmetic, such as the cleaning of windows, removal of Sports Direct advertising board and new-look concourse areas while there have also been hospitality upgrades with the launch of the new Rooftops and Wings areas, providing a premium matchday experience.

Safe standing has also been installed at Strawberry Corner and in the away section while a fan zone is planned on the Strawberry Place land bought back by the club earlier this year.

Next month, Newcastle will get their Champions League group stage campaign under way. As a result, St James’ Park needs some slight changes in order to adhere to UEFA requirements.

One change that is currently taking place has been posted on social media by Twitter user @WASNAPPER. As a result of Newcastle competing in the Champions League, the St James’ Park dugouts have to be replaced.

Clubs are allowed to name up to 12 substitutes in Champions League matches, meaning Newcastle’s old dugouts which were limited to just 13 seats per-team, had to go.

They will be replaced by larger dugouts in time for the next home match against Liverpool on Sunday, August 27 (4:30pm kick-off)