Allardyce, who was appointed with four games remaining in an attempt to save Leeds from Premier League relegation, took charge of his first match last weekend as they lost 2-1 at Manchester City. The Whites are currently two points from safety as they prepare to host a Newcastle side currently sitting third in the table.

The new Leeds boss has won more Premier League matches against Newcastle, whom he managed between 2007 and 2008, than any other side. And will be looking to end his side’s six game winless run this afternoon.

“This afternoon we welcome Eddie Howe and my former side Newcastle to Elland Road,” Allardyce said in his programme notes. “I think Eddie has done a magnifient job since his appointment, pulling Newcastle away from relegation last season, to now being contenders for the top four.

“They have a good blend of experienced and young players and have kept the positive momentum they have generated, from the end of the last campaign, going throughout this season.

“We know they will arrive here wanted to bounce back from their home defeat at Arsenal last time out.

“However, we also go into the game with belief from last weekend that we can get a positive result.”

Allardyce also addressed his time at Newcastle in a pre-match press conference, being asked if his spell on Tyneside gives him extra motivation.

“No, it’s a long time ago 2007,” Allardyce responded. “Was I disappointed? Yes. What did it do for my career? A massive knock-back, but, as always, I bounce back, and move on.

“It was a blow to my career at that time, because I wanted to take them as far as I could, like they are doing now.”

Leeds have also been dealt an injury blow with captain Liam Cooper ruled out with a groin issue. Cooper confirmed the injury in his programme notes, which read: “Personally, it was really frustrating to pick up another injury in what has been a really stop-start season for me, forcing me to miss the match last weekend.