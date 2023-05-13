Newcastle travel to Leeds looking to get back to winning ways after last Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal. Meanwhile Leeds are looking to end a run of six Premier League games without a win in their first home match under new manager Sam Allardyce.

The Whites currently sit second bottom of the Premier League but could move out of the bottom three with a win this afternoon. It’s also an important game for Newcastle as they continue their push for Champions League qualification.

But BT Sport were quick to make light of the crucial fixture in their pre-match promotion on Twitter as they got on board with this week’s Newcastle-based social media trend.

Magpies assistant manager Jason Tindall has found himself trending on social media this week. Led by the ‘Jason Tindall desperate to be centre of attention (@jasontindall_)’ Twitter account, photos and videos of the Newcastle No. 2 posing alongside head coach Eddie Howe on the touchline, shaking opposing manager’s hands before Howe and being front and centre in post-match team photos have attracted plenty of attention.

And this was not missed by the BT Sport team as they promoted the Leeds v Newcastle match with a graphic exclusively showing various images of Tindall and deliberately blurring Howe out.

Howe has been asked about Tindall’s role and his new-found infamy on social media ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

“It’s a funny one,” he said. “I’ve spent the last half an hour laughing with him about certain things, and certain things he’s been sent.

“It’s crazy how the internet and social media can create these things.”

Howe and Tindall started out in management at Bournemouth in League Two. Tindall also succeeded Howe as The Cherries manager before reuniting with him at St James’ Park.

“I said in a recent interview in America, that to understand Jason’s role, you have to go back to where we started,” said Howe. “You have to do that, otherwise you’ll think you’re missing a little bit of context as to the reason he’s in those situations.

“We started with no money, with no real facilities, working with a group of players, just the two of us. We did everything together. So you name it, we did.

“We were a partnership. We travelled to watch the opposition. Five hours away in a car.

“We’ve never changed that approach throughout our journey together.

“When we first started to work together, I said I would focus purely on football, on our team and the opposition, and try and think tactically and intelligently.

“Obviously, I deliver the half-time talk, and I have to be very strategic in my thinking, and being emotional doesn’t necessarily help that clarity of thought.

“Whereas Jason has his eye on other things, as does Stephen Purches, Graeme Jones and Simon Weatherstone, so the coaching team all have different objectives

