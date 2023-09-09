Leeds United fan jailed following Newcastle United incident involving Eddie Howe

Watch more videos on Shots!

David Derbyshire, 35, of Marley Street, Beeston, was given a 12-week prison sentence and a six-year football banning order at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday, September 8.

In a hearing on July 21, Derbyshire pleaded guilty to charges of entering the playing area at a designated football match without lawful excuse and common assault against Newcastle boss Eddie Howe during the 93rd minute of the match that took place at Elland Road on May 13.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The incident was broadcast live on BT Sport and saw the supporter approach Howe in his technical area and engage in a verbal altercation before pushing the Newcastle boss on the shoulder.

Derbyshire was promptly arrested and handed a lifetime ban by Leeds United. The West Yorkshire club were also charged by the Football Association for failing to ensure its supporters conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Reflecting on the incident, Howe said: “It’s such a strange thing, because you’re concentrating on the game. He confronted me, said something I can’t repeat, and then he’s led away.

“I’m okay. Moments like that do make you think. The safety of staff, players is paramount for me. We need to be mindful. Security is so important.

“I don’t know if I had time to be fearful. It makes you think, Those sorts of situations, no-one should have to face that. No-one should have to feel that their own personal safety is violated.

“[What was said] was very much personal to me. You’re used to it in football.”

Chief Superintendent Richard Close, who led the policing operation at the match, said: “Criminal behaviour of this kind is completely unacceptable, particularly where club staff or players are targeted during a large-scale sports event such as this.

“I know that fans of the sport, regardless of their club affiliations, will join us in condemning anyone who acts in this way.

