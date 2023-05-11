News you can trust since 1849
Leeds United head coach Sam Allardyce has been speaking ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Elland Road.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 11th May 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:23 BST

Sam Allardyce has spoken about his "disappointing" spell at Newcastle United ahead of Saturday's game.

Allardyce, appointed as relegation-threatened Leeds United's head coach earlier this month, lasted less than eight months as manager following his appointment in May 2007.

And the 68-year-old has been speaking about his time on Tyneside to the media ahead of the game.

Asked if his experience at St James' Park gave him extra motivation, Allardyce said: “No, it’s a long time ago – 2007.

"Was I disappointed? Yes. What did it do for my career? A massive knock-back, but, as always, I bounce back, and move on. It was a blow to my career at that time, because I wanted to take them as far as I could, like they are doing now.”

Allardyce was then asked how far he could have taken Newcastle.

“It’s speculation," added Allardyce. "I'm not giving you another big headline, I gave you one last week. There’s none of that this week, it’s purely focusing on Newcastle. We can’t afford to lose, we must get something.”

Related topics:Leeds United