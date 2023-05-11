Sam Allardyce has spoken about his "disappointing" spell at Newcastle United ahead of Saturday's game.

Allardyce, appointed as relegation-threatened Leeds United's head coach earlier this month, lasted less than eight months as manager following his appointment in May 2007.

And the 68-year-old has been speaking about his time on Tyneside to the media ahead of the game.

Asked if his experience at St James' Park gave him extra motivation, Allardyce said: “No, it’s a long time ago – 2007.

"Was I disappointed? Yes. What did it do for my career? A massive knock-back, but, as always, I bounce back, and move on. It was a blow to my career at that time, because I wanted to take them as far as I could, like they are doing now.”

Allardyce was then asked how far he could have taken Newcastle.