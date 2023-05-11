News you can trust since 1849
'Ridiculous': Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe’s response to Sam Allardyce question

Eddie Howe has given his view on what Sam Allardyce said after taking the Leeds United job.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 11th May 2023, 10:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:00 BST

Sam Allardyce was quick to tackle questions about his age and suitability for the job after returning to management.

The 68-year-old, appointed as relegation-threatened Leeds United’s head coach following the departure of Javi Gracia after 12 games, made a bold claim in his first press conference.

“I might be 68 and old, but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms,” said Allardyce, who had a short spell in charge of Newcastle United.

Most Popular

“Not Pep (Guardiola), not (Jurgen) Klopp, not (Mikel) Arteta.

“It’s all there with me. They do what they do, I do what I do. In terms of knowledge and depth of knowledge, I’m up there with them. I’m not saying I’m better than them, but certainly as good as they are.”

Leeds lost their first game under Allardyce – they were beaten 2-1 by Premier League leaders Manchester City – and next up are Newcastle.

The third-placed club will visit Elland Road on Saturday looking to take another step towards Champions League football.

And Eddie Howe, the best-performing English manager in the Premier League this season, was asked last week if he, like Allardyce, compared himself to the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta.

“I don’t spend any energy comparing myself to them,” said Newcastle's head coach. “I think that would be ridiculous.

“We’ve had different paths, different journeys, to get to the same league. I am myself. They are themselves.

“I just try to be the best ‘me’ I can be, and work on myself constantly to try and improve.”

Newcastle are two points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United following last weekend's 2-0 loss to Arsenal. Leeds are 19th in the division, and two points adrift of safety.

