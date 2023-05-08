Eddie Howe will start preparations for Newcastle United's visit to Elland Road in "positive" mood – despite a frustrating defeat to Arsenal.

Howe's third-placed side were beaten 2-0 at St James' Park yesterday by Mikel Arteta's title-chasing team, who recovered from an early onslaught and scored a goal in each half.

There was not much between the two teams during a pulsating Premier League fixture.

And Howe has told of his "pride" ahead of Saturday's game against relegation-threatened Leeds United, now coached by former Newcastle manager Sam Allardyce.

"I think at this stage of the season, with four games to go, I have to be measured and very positive," said United's head coach, who felt that Arsenal had attempted to "slow" the game to stop his team.

"I don’t think there’s any time for negativity to creep into my psychology or the players’ psychology.

"I’m proud of the players. I know that the result went against us, but you could see the effort and commitment of the group.

"They tried to deliver. It was a high-quality game. It was end to end, it was open. But we were just missing that X factor, that missing part of our game."

Newcastle had been in free-scoring form before Arsenal's visit to Tyneside, and Howe – who welcomed winger Allan Saint-Maximin back form injury in the game – hopes his team can "bring it all back together" against 17th-placed Leeds as it pushes for a Champions League place.

"We hope, against Leeds, that we bring it all back together," said Howe. "We have a tough run of fixtures to come, and we need to get some results to get over the line.”