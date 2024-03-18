Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff this summer. Longstaff has been a regular under Eddie Howe this season, despite the head coach admitting he has been playing through an injury in recent times.

“Sean needs to train regularly to get his best rhythm and that’s been disrupted due to an ongoing foot problem since Everton at the end of last season,” Howe revealed. “Last week he had an injection (to play) and trained late in the week, and that’s always difficult for any player when their training week is disrupted.”

Much like the rest of the team, Longstaff’s form has dipped in recent times but it wasn’t too long ago that he was acting as a key component of the team and a big part of a very successful midfield three. However, with the summer transfer window approaching, rumours have begun to swirl about his future at the club with Leeds listed as potential suitors for his signature.

The Mirror report that Leeds are prepared to pay around £15m for Longstaff should they get promoted to the Premier League. Longstaff has just over a year left on his current deal at St James’ Park and the club have reiterated recently that any player who enters the summer window with just 12 months left on their contract could be allowed to leave if a bid comes in for them.