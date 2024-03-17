Newcastle United await official Premier League decision following Man Utd v Liverpool clash
Manchester United are through to the FA Cup quarter-final after a 4-3 win over Liverpool. Amad Diallo’s last minute strike sealed the win for Erik ten Hag’s side after a pulsating 120 minutes at Old Trafford.
That win means the Red Devil’s have completed the semi-final line-up alongside Chelsea, Coventry City and local rivals Manchester City who defeated Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. The win also means that Newcastle’s trip to Old Trafford, initially scheduled to take place on the weekend of April 20, will now be moved to accommodate the Red Devils’ semi-final clash against Coventry City.
Newcastle are already awaiting details on when they will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park - the side they were meant to face this weekend in the Premier League. Both games will now need to find new dates with Newcastle United fans, who have previously protested against unfair scheduling of their side’s games, keen to see a swift resolution which will allow for travel plans to London and Manchester.
It is likely that both games will take place in midweek and could even see one of them take place in the very last week of the season ahead of their final day clash against Brentford. Confirmation on when these games will be rescheduled is awaited.
Newcastle United have won their last three games against Manchester United in all competitions, including a 3-0 triumph in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford back in November. Goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock secured a brilliant win for Howe’s side on that occasion.