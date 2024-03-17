Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden returned to the north east this weekend as his QPR side took on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Both teams have struggled in the league of late and had to settle for a point apiece on Wearside as the Black Cats halted a run of six successive defeats.

QPR meanwhile, under the guidance of Marti Cifuentes, are just one point above the relegation zone following their draw with Sunderland. Hayden, who played 84 minutes of the match before being replaced late on by Sam Field, was asked post-match whether this game meant more to him as a Newcastle United player.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden replied: “Not really to be honest. I’ve never played here, they were always a bit far away from Newcastle to be honest in terms of leagues so I never really got to play here. It’s a good stadium and to be fair they packed it out today, which they don’t normally do. But it was a good game to play in but I’m disappointed we didn’t get the win.”

Hayden received his fair share of boos and jeers from the home support along with former Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback. Colback joined the R’s in summer after leaving Nottingham Forest.