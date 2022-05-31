Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Bruno’s Son Heung-Min warning

Bruno Guimaraes’ Brazil are set to face South Korea in a friendly match in Seoul on Thursday as both sides begin preparations for the World Cup at the end of the year.

Newcastle United youngster Santiago Munoz (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

The clash will see Guimaraes and co. come up against Tottenham Hotspur and Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-Min.

Guimaraes, who would make his 7th appearance for Brazil should he feature against South Korea, has warned his teammates about the quality of Thursday’s opponents:

"I remember Son Heung-min very well. I think he's a tremendous player," Guimaraes said, as picked up by France 24.

"We will try to keep him in check as much as we can, so that we can win the match."

"Even though this is a friendly match, we will do the best we can. South Korean players are quite talented and it won't be an easy match for us."

Munoz’s Mexican delight

Another Newcastle United player currently away on international duty is Santiago Munoz who is representing Mexico Under-21’s at the Maurice Revello Tournament.

Munoz played for over an hour during his side’s 1-0 triumph over Ghana in their tournament bow.

Mexico lost to England in the final of this competition in 2018 but hopes are high that the current crop of players can go one step further this time around.

Mexico face Venezuela and Indonesia in their next two group-stage games.

Leeds United to swoop for starlet

Leeds United reportedly lead a host of Premier League clubs in the pursuit of Birmingham City youngster George Hall.

According to the Mail Online, Leeds have ‘firmed up’ their interest in Hall recently and are reportedly willing to pay a seven-figure sum to land the 17-year-old.

Hall has represented England Under 18’s on four occasions and featured twice in the Championship for Birmingham last season.