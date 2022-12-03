Leeds United ‘plot’ move for £25m Newcastle United ace as Tottenham Hotspur ‘join race’ for West Ham and Toon target

Ahead of the January transfer window opening in just 29 days time, here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Leeds United ‘plot’ move for Newcastle United striker

Leeds United are reportedly interested in re-signing Newcastle United striker Chris Wood (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are plotting a move to re-sign Chris Wood in January. Leeds reportedly see Wood, who spent two seasons at Elland Road before moving to Burnley in 2017, as an alternative to Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo - their current striker options.

Following injury to Callum Wilson, Wood joined Newcastle last January in a £25million move from Burnley as the Magpies looked for Premier League proven talent to help them in their battle against relegation. Although Wood netted just twice last season, adding just another two so far this campaign, he has proved to be a valuable back-up option for Eddie Howe’s side.

The imminent return of Alexander Isak may see the New Zealand international fall down the pecking order once again, however, the club have indicated that they would be reluctant to see Wood leave this window and even rejected offers for the striker in summer, preferring to keep the 30 year old as cover for Isak and Wilson. During his time at Elland Road, Wood scored 44 times in 88 games – including a last minute equaliser at St James’s Park during Newcastle’s 2016/17 promotion winning campaign.

Tottenham’s Evan Ndicka interest

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka when his contract at the Bundesliga club expires in the summer. Ndicka had emerged as a target for both Newcastle United and West Ham, but interest from Spurs could complicate any potential deal from the Magpies or the Hammers.