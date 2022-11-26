Newcastle’s £63million record signing has been out since September after injuring his thigh while on international duty with Sweden. The 23-year-old has scored twice in three matches since signing from Real Sociedad in August.

While it has been a frustrating spell on Tyneside for Isak so far, the player insists the move was ‘a dream come true’ for him. Since Isak’s injury, Newcastle charged up to third in the Premier League table having picked up 22 points from the last 24 available.

“It’s a dream come true as I have always wanted to play in the Premier League,” Isak told Vogue Scandinavia about his move to Newcastle. “It’s fast, straightforward football here, so suits my game.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I really like the city as everyone who lives in Newcastle is a Newcastle fan so you can really feel the passion. It’s a special feeling.”

Newcastle’s transfer of Isak smashed the club’s record transfer window and with it brought plenty of expectation on the young Swede’s shoulders.

The forward will travel to Saudi Arabia for warm weather training with the Newcastle squad and will be hoping to return to competitive action in the Carabao Cup fourth round tie against AFC Bournemouth at St James’s Park on December 21.

Isak’s most recent game for Newcastle came against The Cherries at St James’s Park back in September as he scored from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw.

“Well [added expectation] is the reality now and I understand that with the amount of money in the industry today comes a lot of expectation,” he added. “But I try and remember that the transfer fee had nothing to do with me, it was between the two clubs.

“So I just try and keep focused on what is under my control, that being the football and my game. I think it is important for kids now to know there is no ‘right’ way.

“When you are young you should really just enjoy it, kick the ball, play at every opportunity you can and really love football, that is training.

