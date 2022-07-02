Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Tributes for Wright

After 38 years with Newcastle United, Head Physio Derek Wright has announced his retirement.

Wright worked under 32 permanent managers during his time at the club and tributes from a host of former players have flooded in on social media following the announcement of his departure.

Former goalkeeper and current Academy Manager Steve Harper wrote: ‘What a man, a brilliant servant and true unsung hero @NUFC. A man who was always there when I needed him. Thank you Del Boy’

Alan Shearer wrote: ‘Ah what a great man he is. Del Boy helped me back to fitness so many times. Enjoy retirement Legend’ whilst Rob Lee tweeted: ‘Great physio and and even better person !! Happy retirement Degsy #topman’

In a statement, Wright described his time at the club as ‘an honour and a privilege’.

Raphinha ‘turns down’ Magpies move

Leeds United winger Raphinha has reportedly snubbed a move to Newcastle United and is on the verge of completing a move to Barcelona, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

The Brazilian is reportedly set to complete a £60million move to the La Liga giants, despite interest from Premier League sides, namely Arsenal and Chelsea.

"Barcelona and Leeds, about to close the deal for Raphinha.” Romero said. “Barça offers a figure around 60million. Barça and Raphinha have agreed a salary of 6M net per season. In recent days, the player turned down an offer from Newcastle."

Raphinha has starred for Leeds since joining the club in October 2020 from Stade Rennais in France.

Tielemans links

Fresh reports have suggested that Newcastle could look to enter the race for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as speculation over his future persists.

Arsenal are believed to be leading the race for the Belgian but are yet to submit a formal bid for the midfielder who has just 12 months left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium.