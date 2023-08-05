The 21-year-old scored four goals in 28 Premier League appearances for Leeds last season as they were relegated to the Championship. Newcastle have previously been credited with an interest in the winger but have since signed Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, effectively ending any interest.

But a Premier League move could still be on the cards for the Netherlands Under-21s international with Crystal Palace looking to replace Wilfried Zaha following his move to Galatasaray last month.

Football Insider claim Crystal Palace have registered an interest in Summerville but will face stiff competition from other Premier League sides. Everton have also been linked with a move for the player along with Wilfried Gnoto and Jack Harrison, another player previously targeted by United.

Newcastle have already done business with Leeds already this transfer window after selling goalkeeper Karl Darlow for £400,000. And The Magpies have also registered an interest in midfielder Tyler Adams, who has recently spoken highly of the club.

Speaking on the New York Red Bulls Podcast, Adams said: “Newcastle was bumping this year. They’re doing things the right way and I think they have the recognition now of ‘our team is good and Champions League is in our sights.’