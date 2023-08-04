Newcastle have confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Kane as the club’s new director of partnerships. Kane joins after leaving his role as vice-president of partnership sales at Liverpool.

He will work with The Magpies’ chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, to help drive the club’s commercial strategy and partnerships. Newcastle have secured a club record shirt sponsorship deal worth £25million a season with Sela as a new front of shirt sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his appointment, Kane told the club website: “I am excited to be joining Newcastle United, particularly at a time of unprecedented growth for the club.

“I am looking forward to working with the talented group of people here at St. James’ Park and building an exceptional partnership business together.”

CCO Silverstone commented: “I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to Newcastle United at this hugely exciting time for the club.

“He has an outstanding track record in the sports industry and will bring unique skills, knowledge and experience to our talented internal team.

“We are on a journey to build a sustainable, leading, Premier League and European club, and we are putting in place a skilled, diverse and dedicated group of people on and off the pitch to drive our development.”