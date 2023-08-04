News you can trust since 1849
‘Excited’ - Newcastle United swoop for Liverpool man confirmed after club record £25m sponsorship deal

Newcastle United have made a new behind the scenes appointment ahead of the new 2023-24 Premier League season.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle have confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Kane as the club’s new director of partnerships. Kane joins after leaving his role as vice-president of partnership sales at Liverpool.

He will work with The Magpies’ chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, to help drive the club’s commercial strategy and partnerships. Newcastle have secured a club record shirt sponsorship deal worth £25million a season with Sela as a new front of shirt sponsor.

Following his appointment, Kane told the club website: “I am excited to be joining Newcastle United, particularly at a time of unprecedented growth for the club.

“I am looking forward to working with the talented group of people here at St. James’ Park and building an exceptional partnership business together.”

CCO Silverstone commented: “I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to Newcastle United at this hugely exciting time for the club.

“He has an outstanding track record in the sports industry and will bring unique skills, knowledge and experience to our talented internal team.

“We are on a journey to build a sustainable, leading, Premier League and European club, and we are putting in place a skilled, diverse and dedicated group of people on and off the pitch to drive our development.”

Newcastle’s commercial strategy will be crucial in helping the club build revenue streams and satisfy Financial Fair Play. United have been limited by FFP in recent transfer windows since the October 2021 takeover led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

