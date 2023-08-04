The £52million midfielder joined up with former Newcastle star David Ginola in Newcastle as part of a promotional campaign for Nike in partnership with JD Sports. The pair were pictured at the Portofino Italian restaurant in Newcastle City centre on Thursday night.

Ginola shared an image on his Instagram account along with the caption: “Went for dinner in Toon yesterday with @SandroTonali.”

The Frenchman played 75 times for Newcastle between 1995 and 1997, scoring seven goals. During Ginola’s two seasons on Tyneside, Newcastle achieved two second place finishes in the Premier League.

And as Tonali prepares to play in the Premier League and Champions League for Newcastle, he shared the image of himself sat next to Ginola along with the caption: “Who says I don’t smile?”

Tonali’s comment is in reference to people picking up on the lack of available images or footage of him smiling, particularly since he joined Newcastle. The majority of photos show Tonali with a neutral, focused, expression on his face opposed to any enthusiastic grinning or laughing.

But on this occasion, the Italian appeared to be in good spirits during his meal with Ginola as he prepares to make his first St James’ Park appearance in the Sela Cup this weekend.