Darlow spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City in the Championship and hasn’t played a competitive match for Newcastle since the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers last August.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has featured in both of United’s pre-season matches so far despite attracting plenty of transfer interest. Hull were linked with a permanent deal for Darlow but distanced themselves from a deal after hearing Newcastle’s asking price for the player.

According to Hull Live, The Magpies are looking for around £5million for the former Nottingham Forest man. Newly relegated Leeds United have also been heavily linked with a move for the goalkeeper but it is Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth who look likely to complete a move.

Mail Online have reported that Darlow is set to leave Newcastle’s United States tour to finalise a move to The Cherries. Newcastle are currently in Atlanta for the Premier League Summer Series with Darlow named as part of the squad.

United head coach Eddie Howe admitted last week that the club could look to offload at least one goalkeeper this transfer window with five currently on the first-team books.

“Maybe,” he said following the 3-2 win at Gateshead when asked if a goalkeeper could leave. “A lot of unknowns. It’s difficult to give any clarity because anything can happen from this moment.

