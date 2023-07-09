News you can trust since 1849
Leeds United 'target' Newcastle United player who has 'no future' under Eddie Howe

Relegated Leeds United and Southampton are reportedly considering moves for Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 9th Jul 2023, 08:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 08:18 BST

Out-of-favour Ryan Fraser is a target for Leeds United, according to a report.

The Newcastle United winger was told to train with the club's Under-21s midway through last season.

Speaking in March, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

Asked by the Gazette if Fraser had a future at the club, Howe added: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly.

"But, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t.”

Fraser – who has two years left on his contract – is available for transfer this summer.

And the Sunday Mirror have claimed that relegated clubs Leeds and Southampton are "interested" in the 29-year-old, whose has not made a first-team appearance since October 19.

Fraser joined Newcastle as a free agent in the summer of 2020 after leaving Bournemouth, where he had also worked with Howe.

