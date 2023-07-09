Leeds United 'target' Newcastle United player who has 'no future' under Eddie Howe
Relegated Leeds United and Southampton are reportedly considering moves for Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser.
Out-of-favour Ryan Fraser is a target for Leeds United, according to a report.
The Newcastle United winger was told to train with the club's Under-21s midway through last season.
Speaking in March, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”
Asked by the Gazette if Fraser had a future at the club, Howe added: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly.
"But, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t.”
Fraser – who has two years left on his contract – is available for transfer this summer.
And the Sunday Mirror have claimed that relegated clubs Leeds and Southampton are "interested" in the 29-year-old, whose has not made a first-team appearance since October 19.
Fraser joined Newcastle as a free agent in the summer of 2020 after leaving Bournemouth, where he had also worked with Howe.