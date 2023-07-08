There will be a lot of comings and goings at Newcastle United in this summer's transfer window.

Newcastle United have already signed Sandro Tonali in this summer's transfer window – and Harvey Barnes could be next through the doors at St James' Park.

The focus is on incoming signings at the club, but a number of players will also need to be moved on by head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Already, Ciaran Clark, Matty Longstaff and Dan Langley have left following the expiry of their contracts, but there could also be some high-profile departures.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin admitted earlier this summer that his career was at a "turning point", and the winger could leave the club he joined four years ago in search of more regular starts.

Experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, loaned to Manchester United last season, made one Premier League start for Newcastle United last season. Dubravka has two years left on his deal, but the 34-year-old may want first-team football elsewhere.

Right-back Javier Manquillo is expected to leave Newcastle United summer after a season on the fringes of Eddie Howe's side. The 29-year-old is under contract for another seaosn.

Loris Karius is out of contract at Newcastle United this summer. The 29-year-old goalkeeper – whose only appearance for the club came in the Carabao Cup final – has been offered a new deal.