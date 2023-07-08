Allan Saint-Maximin and nine more Newcastle United players who could leave in the transfer window
There will be a lot of comings and goings at Newcastle United in this summer's transfer window.
Newcastle United have already signed Sandro Tonali in this summer's transfer window – and Harvey Barnes could be next through the doors at St James' Park.
A deal for the Leicester City winger could be concluded in the coming days following the £55million acquisition of midfielder Tonali from AC Milan.
The focus is on incoming signings at the club, but a number of players will also need to be moved on by head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Dan Ashworth.
Already, Ciaran Clark, Matty Longstaff and Dan Langley have left following the expiry of their contracts, but there could also be some high-profile departures.
Winger Allan Saint-Maximin has already revealed that his career is at a "turning point".