Everton congratulated past and present players after England's European Under-21 Championship win – but ignored Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon.

By Miles Starforth
Published 9th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Anthony Gordon was named as the Player of the Tournament after England won the European Under-21 Championship for the first time in 39 years.

The Newcastle United winger starred for Lee Carsley's side, who became the first team in the tournament's history not to concede a goal when they beat Spain 1-0 in yesterday's final in Batumi, Georgia.

Everton, Gordon's former club, were quick to congratulate their players James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite along with midfielder Blue Lee Carsley, head coach of the Under-21s.

The club tweeted: "Huge congratulations @jgarnerr96, @Jarradbranthwa1 and former Blue Lee Carsley on winning #U21EURO!"

However, there was no mention of another former Blue, 22-year-old Gordon, and United fans quickly picked up on the perceived slight.

Everton had sold Gordon to Newcastle in January for £45million.

The 22-year-old had been left out of then-manager Frank Lampard's starting XI in the weeks before the sale.

Gordon – who netted twice for England in the tournament – scored his first United goal in the season-ending 1-1 draw against Chelsea in late May.

