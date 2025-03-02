Callum Wilson could make one of his final starts at St James’ Park this Sunday amid uncertainty surrounding his Newcastle United contract.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away despite a recent return to fitness and inclusion in Eddie Howe’s starting line-up.

Wilson could be set to start his second start in four days when Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury concerns surrounding Alexander Isak saw Wilson handed his first Premier League start of the season against Liverpool on Wednesday evening. With uncertainty surrounding Isak’s fitness heading into Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash against Brighton, Wilson could get the nod once again.

Wilson started his first game of the season in the previous round of the FA Cup at Birmingham City last month, scoring in a 3-2 win. Now the 33-year-old could start as many games in four days as he had in the previous nine months prior.

Wilson suffered a cut to the head in the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday but head coach Eddie Howe claimed the striker was fine and set to be available to face Brighton. If he gets the nod on Sunday, it will be his first start at St James’ Park since a 3-0 win over Fulham in December 2023.

“It's not easy for any player when they've had injury problems to come into the team, but I wouldn't say he's necessarily been thrown in,” Howe said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's been back training for a good time and then he's been training with us and doing everything that all the other players have been doing for again a good period of time, so I think he was ready to start [at Liverpool].

“He obviously played against Birmingham in the FA Cup and did well and scored, and I think on another day Callum might have been able to score and impact that way in the Liverpool game - he obviously had a good chance.

“But he made some really good runs, he looked physically good, testament again to his hard work that he's put in in his recovery, and knowing him, he's mentally there, he's mentally ready to play."

Callum Wilson’s Newcastle United contract set to expire this summer - on one condition

Wilson’s contract at Newcastle is set to expire in June and it is understood that he will not be offered a new deal at St James’ Park. However, the club do have a one-year extension option in Wilson’s current deal that they have the option to trigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Howe refrained from acknowledging Wilson’s contract situation when asked if his return to fitness for a crucial run of fixtures heading into the business end of the season gave the striker an opportunity to extend his stay at the club.

“I've always said I've never written Callum off in my head in terms of what he can bring to the team,” Howe responded.

“He is a goalscorer, he's strong, quick, physical, he understands everything tactically. The biggest thing is just getting some momentum in his game so he can play enough minutes to rediscover his rhythm.

“That's what he needs. Which is difficult to do when Alex is fit. It's difficult for us to get players fit in the team. They have to get fit and then execute their skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a delicate balance but Callum has every motivation to do well and I'd back him to do so.”

Callum Wilson linked with Leeds United move

Premier League promotion hopefuls Leeds United have been linked with a free transfer of Wilson as they prepare for a potential return to the top flight. Various reports have linked Wilson with a departure from Newcastle this summer with several clubs including Leeds and his former side Coventry City understood to be interested.