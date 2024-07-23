Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United transfer target Cody Drameh is set to join Hull City from Leeds United this week.

According to Hull Daily Mail, the 22-year-old right-back is set for a medical at Hull City on Tuesday before completing the move. Drameh spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and was widely expected to leave Leeds upon the expiration of his contract in June.

As previously reported by The Gazette, a return to Birmingham City was unlikely due to the club’s relegation to League One with another Championship move looking likely.

In an apparent U-turn, Leeds offered him a new deal at Elland Road this summer. However, in reality, the intention behind the offer was to ensure the club would be entitled to compensation should he join a new club this summer.

Clubs are entitled to compensation for any out-of-contract player below the age of 24 provided a new contract has been offered.

Now an agreement has been reached between Leeds and Hull to allow Drameh to make the move to the MKM Stadium. The 22-year-old could be in attendance for Saturday’s home friendly against Newcastle United (2pm kick-off).

Newcastle previously registered an interest in Drameh back in the January 2023 transfer window as they looked for young right-back options to supplement Kieran Trippier. The Magpies eventually opted to sign Harrison Ashby from West Ham United instead.