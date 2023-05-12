Both teams come into the game on the back of slender defeats to the title-chasing duo of Manchester City and Arsenal. That loss against City came in Sam Allardyce’s first match in charge of Leeds, with the visit of Newcastle to be the first time he’s taking charge of a game in the home dugout at Elland Road.

Eddie Howe’s side, meanwhile, head to Yorkshire knowing a win in the early kick-off of the weekend would give their hopes of finishing in a Champions League spot a massive boost. Here, we take a look at what the pundits and supercomputer believe will be the outcome of Saturday’s match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Sutton’s prediction…

In his traditional BBC Sport predictions column, Sutton is backing Howe’s side to bounce-back from last week’s disappointment. Although Leeds, the Elland Road crowd and Allardyce will make it tough for them at the weekend, the former Celtic man believes the Magpies should have too much for their opponents.

Sutton wrote: ‘Newcastle are still looking to close out a top-four finish, and the fact they lost last week probably makes Leeds' task even harder. We know how Eddie Howe's side play and I think we will see a response from them after that defeat by Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Yes, Elland Road will be raucous because of what is at stake for the home side but I don't think Newcastle will be fazed by that, and their forward line will be too strong for the Leeds backline. Leeds will sit in and try to hit Newcastle on the counter - that's the Allardyce way - but it didn't work against City and it won't work here, either.’

Sutton’s prediction = Leeds United 1 - 3 Newcastle United

Jonjo Shelvey scored the winner for Newcastle United in this fixture last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Merson’s prediction…

Merson, meanwhile, concurs with Sutton, believing that Newcastle shouldn’t have too many problems on Saturday lunchtime and has backed them to finish in the top-four this season.

Merson told Sportskeeda: ‘This is a game that could have major ramifications in the top-four race and the relegation battle. If Newcastle United win this, they’d only need one more win to secure a top-four spot. It’s a massive football game.’

He continued: ‘I’m going to go with Newcastle United here. I don’t see Newcastle not qualifying for the Champions League. Despite a rather tough set of fixtures coming up, they should be able to make it to the promised land.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merson’s prediction = Leeds United 0 - 2 Newcastle United

The supercomputer’s prediction…

FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer has given Newcastle United a 56% chance of leaving Elland Road with all three points on Saturday. A draw, which wouldn’t really benefit either side in their respective survival and Champions League quests, stands at 21%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win for the hosts is just marginally more likely than both sides sharing the points with the supercomputer giving Leeds a 23% chance of winning.