Leeds United v Newcastle United injury news as nine ruled out and one returns - gallery
The latest Premier League team news ahead of Leeds United v Newcastle United.
Eddie Howe’s side will travel to Elland Road sat in third place in the Premier League table and they know they will temporarily open up a six-point advantage on fifth-placed Liverpool if they can secure a win against the relegation-threatened Whites. Allardyce’s men are sat second from bottom in the table but crucially are just two points from safety, despite a number of results going against them last weekend.
Both managers were questioned on the fitness of some key players ahead of Saturday’s game when they spoke to the media over the last couple of days and both Allardyce and Howe have revealed they will have some big calls to make before kick-off.
Ahead of a crucial fixture at either end of the Premier League table, the Shields Gazette looks at the latest injury news and selection issues facing Allardyce and Howe.