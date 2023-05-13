The latest Premier League team news ahead of Leeds United v Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side will travel to Elland Road sat in third place in the Premier League table and they know they will temporarily open up a six-point advantage on fifth-placed Liverpool if they can secure a win against the relegation-threatened Whites. Allardyce’s men are sat second from bottom in the table but crucially are just two points from safety, despite a number of results going against them last weekend.

Both managers were questioned on the fitness of some key players ahead of Saturday’s game when they spoke to the media over the last couple of days and both Allardyce and Howe have revealed they will have some big calls to make before kick-off.

Ahead of a crucial fixture at either end of the Premier League table, the Shields Gazette looks at the latest injury news and selection issues facing Allardyce and Howe.

OUT: Liam Cooper Leeds defender Cooper was ruled out of the game by Sam Allardyce - but the Whites boss suggested he could be available over the next week

OUT: Luis Sinisterra An ankle injury has put the former Feyenoord star out of action for the remainder of the season.

OUT: Tyler Adams Allardyce was asked about a possible return for the United States international ahead of the game but seems to rule Adams out for the rest of the season.