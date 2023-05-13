News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Leeds United v Newcastle United injury news as nine ruled out and one returns - gallery

The latest Premier League team news ahead of Leeds United v Newcastle United.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 12th May 2023, 18:24 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Eddie Howe’s side will travel to Elland Road sat in third place in the Premier League table and they know they will temporarily open up a six-point advantage on fifth-placed Liverpool if they can secure a win against the relegation-threatened Whites. Allardyce’s men are sat second from bottom in the table but crucially are just two points from safety, despite a number of results going against them last weekend.

Both managers were questioned on the fitness of some key players ahead of Saturday’s game when they spoke to the media over the last couple of days and both Allardyce and Howe have revealed they will have some big calls to make before kick-off.

Ahead of a crucial fixture at either end of the Premier League table, the Shields Gazette looks at the latest injury news and selection issues facing Allardyce and Howe.

The latest injury news from both sides ahead of the Elland Road clash.

1. Leeds United v Newcastle United team news

The latest injury news from both sides ahead of the Elland Road clash. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Leeds defender Cooper was ruled out of the game by Sam Allardyce - but the Whites boss suggested he could be available over the next week

2. OUT: Liam Cooper

Leeds defender Cooper was ruled out of the game by Sam Allardyce - but the Whites boss suggested he could be available over the next week Photo: STEVE BARDENS

Photo Sales
An ankle injury has put the former Feyenoord star out of action for the remainder of the season.

3. OUT: Luis Sinisterra

An ankle injury has put the former Feyenoord star out of action for the remainder of the season. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Allardyce was asked about a possible return for the United States international ahead of the game but seems to rule Adams out for the rest of the season.

4. OUT: Tyler Adams

Allardyce was asked about a possible return for the United States international ahead of the game but seems to rule Adams out for the rest of the season. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sam AllardyceLeeds UnitedEddie Howe