Sam Allardyce wades into Newcastle United time-wasting debate
Leeds United head coach Sam Allardyce has waded into the time-wasting debate.
Sam Allardyce has backed Newcastle United against allegations of time-wasting ahead of the club's visit to Elland Road.
Eddie Howe's side were accused of "delaying" games by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season, while Brentford head coach Thomas Frank accused the club of engaging in "dark arts".
Howe, however, has strongly defended his team against accusations of time-wasting, and Newcastle's head coach last week accused Arsenal of trying to "slow" the game after last weekend's 2-0 defeat.
“They managed the game well from their perspective," said Howe. "They slowed it down. Lots of breaks in play, frustrating for us. Naturally, we wanted the ball in play more, especially when you’re chasing the game."
Allardyce, appointed as relegation-threatened Leeds' head coach last week, was asked about claims of time-wasting before Saturday's fixture between the two clubs at Elland Road.
'They all time waste," said the former Newcastle manager. "Don’t be daft, it’s rubbish, that is. The game's ferocious and quick enough as it is.'
Newcastle are third in the Premier League table ahead of the game.