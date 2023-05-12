News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe's new Newcastle United injury bombshell – two more players could miss remaining games

Eddie Howe's issued an injury update ahead of Newcastle United's game against Leeds United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 12th May 2023, 09:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Eddie Howe could be without two more Newcastle United players for the third-placed club's remaining games.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles has already been ruled out for the rest of the season.

And Howe has issued an update on 25-year-old Sean Longstaff and Matt Ritchie ahead of tomorrow's Premier League game against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Most Popular

Midfielder Longstaff has missed the club's last two games with the foot injury he suffered in last month's win over Everton.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff suffered an injury against Everton.Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff suffered an injury against Everton.
"He (Longstaff) went to see a specialist," said Newcastle's head coach. "I think there were a few concerns that there may be some sort of structural damage in his foot. There wasn't, which is good news, but there is a bit of damage to one of the ligaments.

"He's being re-scanned today, actually, which we hope will show an improvement. It's slightly unclear when he'll be back, but it's not a long-term issue at all. It's whether we can get him back before the end of the season."

Longstaff has been an influential player for Howe this season.

"We miss him a lot," said Howe. "I've always said this season he goes under the radar in terms of what he gives the team tactically, technically and physically.

"I think he's a high-level player. He's got a really good football brain, so I think we've missed those qualities. But, as always, you have to adapt when someone's missing, and I believe we have the players to cover (for Longstaff)."

Meanwhile, winger Ritchie, 33, was not involved in last weekend's defeat to Arsenal.

"Matt's picked up a knee injury," said Howe. "I don't think it's too bad, but I think it will keep him out for the rest of the season."

Howe wants to keep Ritchie at the club beyond the summer, when his contract expifres.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedSean LongstaffMatt Ritchie