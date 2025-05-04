Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe speaks with Newcastle United's English midfielder #36 Sean Longstaff during a break in play during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 1, 2024. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is facing an uncertain future amid transfer links to Everton and Leeds United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longstaff last Premier League start for Newcastle came in the 4-2 defeat at Brentford in early December.

The 27-year-old has made over 200 appearances for Newcastle having progressed from the club’s academy side. Longstaff has scored 16 goals for Newcastle, including a brace in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton in 2023 and another in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the midfielder has played an important role in the side in recent seasons, Sandro Tonali’s return from a ban as well as Joe Willock and Lewis Miley returning from injury have seen him reduced to a substitute role.

Newcastle United trigger Sean Longstaff contract extension

Longstaff’s contract at Newcastle was set to expire in the summer before the club triggered a one-year extension in his deal that runs until June 2026.

While Newcastle have not officially announced the extension in a statement, head coach Eddie Howe confirmed in his Friday press conference that Longstaff is contracted for next season and will be able to dictate where his long-term future lies.

Still, Howe was quick to highlight the qualities Longstaff brings to the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sean brings unique skills to the team,” Howe said. “I mean his tactical understanding and his delivery of what we've asked him to do historically has been at the very highest level. He's got an important goal in him.”

The Newcastle head coach previously claimed Longstaff’s future at St James’ Park was ‘unclear’ with the likes of Everton and Leeds United credited with an interest in the midfielder.

And when pressed on Longstaff’s future ahead of the summer transfer window, Howe did little to play down the speculation.

Eddie Howe addresses Sean Longstaff’s future

When asked if Longstaff needs motivation regarding his future, Howe replied: “I don't look at it that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think I have to motivate him. I shouldn't have to motivate him. He should motivate himself.

“He's here representing the club that he loves, so there should be no issue on motivation. He has to be ready to take a chance when it comes.

“I think any train of thought that I have to, I can't do that for all 25 players.

“But Sean is motivated. He's been brilliant behind the scenes. He is training well, and he's got undoubted qualities, as I said earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sean has a contract for next year, so the control is very much in his hands in terms of what he wants to do with his long-term future, and we're certainly delighted to have him within our players.”

Everton and Leeds United linked with Sean Longstaff as NUFC give transfer green light

A report from i News has seen Leeds United linked with a move for Longstaff again. Leeds have been interested in Longstaff for a while but can now act on their interest after securing a return to the Premier League by winning the Championship league title.

Howe’s suggestion that Longstaff is in control of his future was expanded upon by the Newcastle head coach, who admitted the club wouldn’t stand in the player’s way should he decide to leave and an offer come in.

“No [we won’t stand in his way], but I think we'll work with Sean on that,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think he's got our utmost respect. He's been a brilliant servant to the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I meant by that [he'll dictate his future] was he has a contract with the football club. So, in some sense, he can dictate what happens with his future.

“Let's wait and see on that. He's still a very valued member of the squad. He's got a big part to play.”

Sean Longstaff addresses Newcastle United future

Speaking earlier this season, Longstaff was open when discussing his future at Newcastle.

“I want to be valued as a player, I want to be appreciated as a player and whether it’s here great,” he said. “If it’s not here and it’s somewhere else, it’ll be somewhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a way I live day to day, game to game and I just try and take in every game. I get to go to work every day and spend it with my best friends, I don’t know what’s coming ahead, I don’t know what’s coming down the line, I just try to embrace every day and enjoy every minute because ultimately it won’t last forever.”

Sean Longstaff sale would see NUFC punished by UEFA rules

With European football guaranteed for Newcastle next season, the club will have to adhere to specific squad rules when playing in UEFA competitions.

UEFA rules require at least four club trained players to be named in a squad in order to fill the full 25-man quota for the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League. It’s the rule that saw club-trained player Paul Dummett named in Newcastle’s Champions League squad over the likes of Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo last season.

But after losing Dummett and Elliot Anderson last summer, Longstaff is Newcastle’s only senior club-trained player. Lewis Miley can also be classed as club-trained but, as he’s under 21, he does not need to be included in the main squad list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selling Longstaff would leave Newcastle without any club-trained players and would force them to reduce their European squad size to just 21 players for whatever UEFA competition they play in next season. After struggling to deal with the added fixtures of European football last time around with three club-trained players, having a reduced European squad for next season could be seen as a risk for Howe’s side.