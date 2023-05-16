Leicester City handed injury blow as Liverpool close gap on Newcastle United and Manchester United
Newcastle United face Brighton and Hove Albion next up in their hunt for Champions League qualification.
The Magpies host the Seagulls on Thursday knowing they must win to keep the pressure on their nearest rivals for Champions League qualification. Taking all three points against Roberto De Zerbi’s side though would put them within one win of sealing their place in next season’s Champions League.
If all goes to plan on Thursday night, then they could confirm their place in the Champions League when they face Leicester City next Monday night. The Foxes could also be relegated on what is set to be a fascinating evening at St James’ Park - and their task hasn't been made easier following injury to one of their key players.
Ahead of their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, Dean Smith revealed that Caglar Soyuncu, who missed the defeat to the Reds, is ‘unlikely’ to face Newcastle at St James’ Park next week after suffering a hamstring injury. The defender, who is set to join Atletico Madrid in the summer, had started five games in a row before his latest setback.