The Magpies host the Seagulls on Thursday knowing they must win to keep the pressure on their nearest rivals for Champions League qualification. Taking all three points against Roberto De Zerbi’s side though would put them within one win of sealing their place in next season’s Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If all goes to plan on Thursday night, then they could confirm their place in the Champions League when they face Leicester City next Monday night. The Foxes could also be relegated on what is set to be a fascinating evening at St James’ Park - and their task hasn't been made easier following injury to one of their key players.