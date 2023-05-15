Champions League football is within Newcastle United’s agrasp and they have just a few fixtures remaining to make that goal a reality over the next few weeks.

The Magpies face Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City and Chelsea in their final three matches this season as they look to secure their place in the top four of the Premier League table. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer window fast approaches.

Newcastle are just one of multiple clubs, including many of Europe’s biggest sides, who are being linked with Brighton’s most impressive stars and Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi has dropped a major hint about the future of his stars. Elsewhere, United are said to be working on a deal to sign a midfielder but could face competition from Chelsea. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Monday, May 15:

Brighton boss drops major transfer news amid Newcastle United links

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has said he expects to lose key players this summer with Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in line to leave. The impressive form of the Seagulls has meant interest in their star men has been reported from across the biggest clubs in the world and Newcastle are among a host of teams to have been linked with Argentinian World Cup winner MacAllister in recent months.

The Italian coach said: “For sure we will lose some players, maybe Caicedo and Mac Allister. We have to be ready to bring in more good players and for the others; Mitoma, Estupinan, I think for them the best solution is to stay with us. I don’t know if they are ready to play in the big teams. You have to arrive ready in the head. We can offer them the possibility to progress and to improve.”

Newcastle United ‘working on quick deal’ to sign Ligue 1 midfielder

According to a report from Caught Offside, Newcastle United hope to beat Premier League rivals Chelsea and also Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. The article references quotes from journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims the Magpies are looking to ‘speed things up’ in their pursuit of the Frenchman.