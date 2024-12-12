Ruud van Nistelrooy has a number of decisions to make when his side travel to face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Leicester City head to St James’ Park having taken four points from their first two games under Van Nistelrooy’s brief tenure as manager. The Dutchman is yet to manage a match away from the King Power Stadium, however, and he will have to deal with a number of selection issues in his midfield when his side take on Newcastle United.

Boubakary Soumare - a one time target for the Magpies - is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season during their draw with Brighton last time out. Wilfred Ndidi is expected to miss the game after sustaining a hamstring injury whilst Harry Winks, who hasn’t featured under Van Nistelrooy, is also a major doubt through injury.

Speaking about the limited options in his midfield, Van Nistelrooy admitted that he may be forced to play some players out of position on Saturday: “We’ve had a week to prepare the players to play there, but also options that don’t play regularly there but might have to during the game.”

These issues mean that the Foxes could turn to Hamza Choudhury for a rare start. Choudhury has made just three appearances in all competitions for Leicester this season, with his last Premier League match coming during their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in mid-September.

Choudhury will be a familiar name to Newcastle United fans with the club failing to get a loan move for the midfielder over the line during the 2021 summer transfer window. Choudhury was heavily-linked with a move to the north east, but a loan move to Tyneside was not sanctioned by Mike Ashley during the final hours of his final transfer window as Newcastle United owner.

Ultimately, the Magpies ended a frustrating summer window having signed only Joe Willock, who had spent the second half of the previous season on-loan at the club, to strengthen Bruce’s squad. Choudhury, meanwhile, remained at the King Power Stadium but failed to become a regular for Leicester during their Premier League campaigns and spent the 2022/23 season on-loan at Watford.