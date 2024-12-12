Callum Wilson has suffered another injury setback which is set to keep him out for two months.

Wilson missed the entirety of pre-season and made just four substitute appearances for Newcastle United upon his return to fitness at the end of November. However, a fresh hamstring injury will see him sidelined until February, with the striker confirming the blow on social media on Thursday morning.

Wilson wrote: ‘Despite all the hard work I’ve put in pushing to get back to full fitness, I need to take a little step backwards unfortunately guys.

‘Frustrating as it is for everyone out there waiting for my return & to be able to help the team, these shortcomings also upset & frustrate me more than anybody else.

‘I will, and I am doing everything in my power to rediscover the best version of myself & finally get off this emotional rollercoaster, which I’m hoping 2025 will bring.

‘Appreciate the patience, love & support from all those closest that know how hard I really work & how professional I always am. Callum.’

Newcastle United will now be hoping that Alexander Isak can stay injury free with the Swedish international needing to be relied upon to play the majority of matches. However, unlike last season when injuries to Isak forced Anthony Gordon to deputise up-front, the Magpies do now have an option on the bench to call upon if required.

Will Osula joined the club from Sheffield United for £15m, but has made limited first-team appearances during his first few months on Tyneside. Whilst initial plans for the 21-year-old would have seen him given time to train and develop before being thrust into Eddie Howe’s first-team, Wilson’s injury could speed that up and offer him an opportunity to impress.

Speaking to the Gazette after starting Newcastle’s victory over AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup back in October, Osula revealed he was ‘ready’ to seize his chance when presented to him.

“I’m always ready. I’m ready.” Osula said. “I’m always ready to work hard and do my best for the team here so whenever I’m called upon I’m ready to give my all.”

Osula is yet to score for Newcastle United, although he was denied a goal on his debut in a pre-season friendly against Stade Brestois by an offside flag from the assistant referee. With Newcastle United facing the prospect of playing nine games between now and January 18, it will be a big ask for Isak to play 90 minutes in all of those matches and whilst Gordon has proven to be a very adequate deputy when called upon, he may also need a rest during that time.

Osula’s raw ability may need to be nurtured whilst on Tyneside, but now could be the perfect opportunity for him to be given opportunities off the bench - and even to start the odd game - in order to preserve his colleagues’ energy and fatigue. Newcastle United may even look to the transfer market to strengthen their options up-front, but between now and then, Osula may get a golden opportunity to show his worth to the team.